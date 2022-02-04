Michael David Haislip, born Oct. 26, 1977, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He was a 1996 graduate of Scottsboro High School. Michael never met a stranger.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Michael is survived by his son, Cooper Haislip; stepson, Hunter Arnold; mother, Michele Iffland Allen; father, David C. Haislip; brothers, Adam Haislip and Shane Haislip (Chrysti); sister, Mia Allen; grandmother, Shirley Haislip; uncle, Mike Iffland (Sandra); niece, Haisa Haislip; many cousins and friends and ex, Amanda Arnold.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Frances LiVolsi Iffland; grandfather, John Haislip; stepbrother, Zachary Allen and nephew, Hunter Haislip.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.