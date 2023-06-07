Marvin Cleo Pendergrass Sr., 94, of Grant was born October 7, 1928, to the late Dennis and Mahalie (Holcomb) Pendergrass passed away Monday June 5, 2023, at his residence. He was affectionately know to many of his family as Uncle Cody. He married the late Opal Smith Pendergrass on October 10, 1952, and they lived in Claysville until her passing in 2013. He moved in with his youngest son and family in Grant. He was a diesel mechanic for over 30 years before retiring from Ashburn and Gray/Apac.. He was a member of Claysville Holiness Church. Anytime he could get away he was on a bank fishing. He could catch a crappie anywhere. He and opal went to Dauphin Island as much as possible after they retired so he could fish. He was always cooking fish for the Claysville Holiness Church fish fry. He loved to garden as well.
He is survived by his daughter, Faye Davis; sons, Marvin Cleo Pendergrass Jr. (Genia) and Michael Pendergrass (Sharon) all of Grant; grandchildren, Misty and Wendy Davis, Jason and Eric Pendergrass, and Morgan, Madison, and Lucas Pendergrass; great grandchildren,Jade Burks (Devin), Logan Sims, Seth and Sawyer Matthews, Clayton Pendergrass and great great grandson, Case Burks.
He was also preceded in death by his wife,Opal Smith Pendergrass; parents, Dennis and Mahalie Pendergrass; brother, Gene Pendergrass; sisters, Katie Dunn and Thelma Geckles and son-in-law, Tip Davis.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Grant Memorial Chapel with Bro, Michael O’Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Old Prospect Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Grant Memorial Chapel fro 5-8p.m. on Tuesday.