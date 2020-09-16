Pamela Jean Southeard, 61 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 12 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Southeard is survived by her husband, Billy Southeard; daughter, Kelly Hill; son, Cody Southeard; grandchildren, Emily Hill and Aubry Southeard; great granddaughter, Trinity Provens and brother, Steve Wood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Q.W. and Billie Wood.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.