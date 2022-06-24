Kevin Dukes, 50 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home.
Kevin was a 1990 graduate of Section High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Athens State University, followed by Masters and Education Specialist degrees in educational leadership from Jacksonville State University.
Kevin began his career as a teacher at Macedonia School. He also taught at North Sand Mountain High School, served as assistant principal at North Jackson High School and principal at Skyline High School.
Kevin was currently in his sixth year as superintendent of Jackson County Schools. Kevin thoroughly enjoyed his job and was so excited to see the opportunities that would be afforded to the students of Jackson County through the new Jackson County Innovation Center.
Kevin loved his family and was a wonderful father.
He is survived by his wife, Shannon Dukes; children, Laurel Grace, Sam and Will Dukes; mother and father-in-law, Eddie and Lynn Sisco and brother, Roger Dukes and his family, Erica, D’sya and Liam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Parks and Janice Dukes and his grandparents, Sam and Wayne Phelps.
Kevin was a member of Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a proud Eagle Scout.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 24, 2022 at Section High School Gym. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.