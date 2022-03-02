Barbara Jean Haynes, 86 of Section, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Macedonia Cemetery.
Mrs. Haynes was born on Aug. 10, 1935 to Roger and Mamie Shaw in Lupton City, Tennessee. Barbara was the youngest of four children, and she adored her three older brothers.
As farmers, the family moved around but landed near Pisgah where Barbara graduated from Pisgah High School and took great pride in being head cheerleader.
After graduation, Barbara worked at Payne’s Drugstore on the square in Scottsboro and became dental assistant and office manager for Dr. Sheppard. That is where she met Ray Haynes, and they married on Oct. 25, 1958.
After the birth of their first son, Glen Haynes, Barbara decided to stay home and raise Glen and their second son, Roger Haynes. She also gave birth to Bruce Haynes, but he passed away shortly after being born.
Barbara loved the Lord and was a member of Corinth Baptist Church since 1971. She enjoyed singing in the choir and helping with Vacation Bible School.
She adored her grandchildren, and they lovingly called her Grandy. She smothered them with love and delicious food.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Glen (Tammy) Haynes and Roger Haynes; grandchildren, Hannah Haynes, Jeremiah Haynes, Caleb Haynes, Kristen (Trent) Walker, Sara Kathryn Haynes and Locklin Palmer and great grandchildren, Brooks Alan Walker and John Beckett Walker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Haynes and son, Bruce Haynes.
Barbara Haynes was a gracious Southern Lady. Her smile and laughter were infectious to everyone she met. Barbara leaves behind a legacy of kindness, hospitality and her faith in Christ.