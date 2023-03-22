William Brian Woodall, 64, peacefully passed away on March 16, 2023, at Highland Health and Rehab in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Brian was born in Scottsboro, AL on June 11, 1958. He grew up hanging around with his dad, Brooks Woodall, the owner at W.H. Payne Drug Store, often twirling the round red soda fountain stools or performing his special job of keeping individual Juicy Fruit gum sticks in the penny dispenser that sat on top of the cigar case.

