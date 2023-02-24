Betty Jo Henderson, of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the age of 88, following a lengthy illness.
Betty was a graduate of Marshall County High School Class of 1954. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughter, Carol A. Gossett; son, Michael A. Henderson; grandchildren Amy Boring, Amanda Spellmen, Stephen Gossett, Zachary Henderson and Katie Henderson and sister Ann Sharp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frankey Dupree Henderson.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
