It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of JoAnne Reid, 74 of Scottsboro, at Highlands Medical Center, on Monday, Jan. 4. 2021.
Jo was born in Detroit, Michigan and later moved to the Cleveland, Ohio area where she became a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. She met and later married Jim Reid on Aug. 5, 1967.
The Reids maintained a military lifestyle for 29 years. She and Jim settled in Scottsboro in 1995.
A former career LPN, Jo was an avid and profile quilter active in multiple quilting guilds and organizations. Of particular pride to Jo was her work as the Alabama Chapter Home of the Brave Coordinator which gifts quilts to families of fallen soldiers.
Jo was most active in the Scottsboro Peace by Piece Quilt Guild, serving as president for 10 years and later as a program director. In addition, she also enjoyed coordinating many quilting retreats over the years including the widely attended TVQA Fall and Winter Retreat.
Jo is survived by her husband of 53 years, Retired Colonel James Reid of Scottsboro; her daughter, Candy Helmes (Ken) and two grandchildren of Cincinnati, Ohio; her son, Tom Reid (Monica) and two grandchildren of Hood River, Oregon and her son, Bob Reid of Hood River, Oregon.
She is also survived by her brother, James Neblett (Rose) of Sterling, Colorado and her sister, Mari Paradise (Tony) of Nashville, Tennessee.
Burial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 11. 2021, at 11 a.m., at the National Military Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.