Cynthia “Gayle” Bradford Berry, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Gayle had a contagious smile that could light up any room. She fiercely loved her family and was very passionate about her career.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Roger Haney officiating.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Kenny Berry; daughters, Chrystal (Rickey) Heard, Mandy Whitehead and Jamie (Dusty) Bryant; 10 grandchildren, Drew (Amanda) Heard, Cole Heard, Jake Whitehead, Austin Smith, Gavin Rider, Molly Heard, Colby Whitehead, Bentley Bryant, Bellomy Bryant and Beau Bryant; great grandchild, Novella Heard; niece, Laura Walton and nephew, Bradford Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew “Buck” and Emily Bradford and her sister, Beverly Johnson.