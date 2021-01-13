Graveside services with military honors for Dale Skinner, 72 of Isney, will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Isney Cemetery with Rev. Randy Byrd officiating.
Mr. Skinner was born on March 13, 1948 in Toxey, Alabama. He passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
His church affiliations were Scottsboro First Baptist Church and Toxey Baptist Church. Dale was a family man and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Womack Skinner Of Isney; son, Anthony Skinner (Darla) of Isney; daughter, Aimee Skinner Jackson of Sumpter, South Carolina; brothers, Ray Skinner (Julia) of Grove Hill, Jimmy Skinner (Linda) of Toxey and Perry Skinner (Beverly) of Silas; sister, Kay Skinner Agerton (Jim) of Petal, Mississippi and grandchildren, Jacob Skinner and Jordan Skinner.
He was preceded in death by his father, C.W. Skinner; mother, Mary Ethel Bonner Skinner and son-in-law, Steve Jackson.
Serving as pallbearers are Anthony Skinner, Jacob Skinner, Jordan Skinner, Chase Skinner, Sean Womack, Shane Womack and Steve Womack.
Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home in Gilbertown.