Mazie Jane Guinn Stephens, 85 of Stevenson, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
She was a Christian who loved her family and friends. She was a kind and giving woman.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Ray Cooper officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Stephens is survived by her daughter, Deborah Boyd of Scottsboro; son, Jackie Burrow (Coni) of Dallas, Georgia; grandchildren, Todd Boyd, Nicholas Burrow and Tabithia Lewis; great grandchildren, Heath Lewis and Colson Burrow and brother, Albert Louis Guinn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Stephens; father, Clyde Guinn; mother, Julie Guinn; brothers, Floyd Guinn and Eugene Guinn; sisters, Lillie Williams, Edna Lynch, Helen Williams and Eloise Green.
