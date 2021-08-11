James Ray Blair Jr., 52 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 5-9 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
James is survived by his wife, Annette Harrison Blair; daughters, Tamara Dickerson (Will Tucker), Tiffany Boozer and Chandra Boozer; son, Robert Leath; numerous grandchildren; stepdad, Junior Blair; sisters, Tina Faye Hitchcock (Billy), Kim Blair and Amanda Lambert; brothers, Joey Lambert, Adam Lambert and Shane Blair and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Andrew Lambert and Josie Faye Blair and brother, James Andrew Lambert.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.