Retha H. Davis, 89 of Section, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Crowne Health Care in Fort Payne.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Kathy Davis; sons, Dale Davis (Cathy) and Dewaine Davis; grandchildren, Bo Davis, Holly Smith and Kelly Ellis and great grandchildren, Julianne, Sawyer, Will, Jaxson, Brenna and Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William V. “Bill” Davis; her parents and several siblings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.