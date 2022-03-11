Jan Bellomy Cook, 87 of Skyline, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Skipper and Larry Lockard officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood.
Pallbearers will be John Gilliam, Tommy Gowers, Daniel Owens, Benjamin Cook, Wyatt Cook, Allen Gilliam, Kyle Gilliam, Alex Brown and Henry Cook.
Jan is survived by her sons, Melvin (Patricia) Cook and Thomas (Rebecca) Cook; grandchildren, Wendy (John) Gilliam, Tonya (Tommy) Gowers, Jessica (Daniel) Owens, Benjamin (Sarah) Cook and Wyatt Cook; great grandchildren, Allen Gilliam, Kyle Gilliam, Emily (fiancé Alex Brown) Gilliam, Isabella Gowers, Violet Owens, Henry Cook and Lorelai Cook; brothers, Elton (Carolyn) Bellomy and Lonnie (Betty) Bellomy; sisters, June (Boyd) Edwards, Illene West and Teresa (William) Wallingsford; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bellomy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, McDonald Cook; parents, Gordon and Estel Manning Bellomy; brothers, Isaac Bellomy, Willard Bellomy and Allen Bellomy and brother-in-law, Hollis West.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.