Lora E. Ashmore, 97 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center. She attended Bible Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with David Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
She is survived by her son, Verlin Ashmore (Lindy); sisters, Lizzy Hollis and Mary Jane Chance; grandchildren, Gayle, Glenn, Regina, Robby, Karen, Wendy and Dwight; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paskel Ashmore; daughters, Lucille Johnson and Wanda Moore; parents, Burt and Amanda Hall and several brothers and sisters.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.