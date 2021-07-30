Nora Madge Williams, formerly of Section, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Alan Williams and Randy Abbott Williams, both of Florida; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Berneda Abbott Hill and Alberta Abbott (Joe) Reaves; sisters-in-law, Shirley Abbott and Carolyn Abbott and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Williams; son, Jeffery Williams; parents, Joseph A. and Katie Marie Abbott and siblings, Lorene Abbott Steele, Joe Alma Abbott Paris, Willie Mae Abbott Howard, Dorothy Abbott Stewart, Ralph Abbott, Nathaniel Abbott, Richard “Smokey” Abbott, Don Abbott and June Abbott Gibson.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Section Bluff Cemetery with Edward Fossett officiating. Fellowship will follow the service at Section Missionary Baptist Church.
