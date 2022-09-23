Donald Gilliam, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Price Cemetery.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Angela Gilliam; son, Jeremy Gilliam; grandchildren, Megan Gilliam, Tyler Callahan, Julianna Cortes, Blake Cortes and Angel Gilliam; three great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Gilliam and sisters, Marie Dicus and Jean Hugh.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Waylon Stuart; parents, Henry and Anna Bell Gilliam and siblings, Elouise McEntire, Thomas Gilliam, Raford Gilliam, Floyd Gilliam, Grady Gilliam, Buddy Talley and Cady Garrison.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
