Deacon Richelle M. Campbell was born in Scottsboro on Sept. 6, 1955, the eldest of three to the union of Mary Sanford and James (Doc) Campbell.
Deacon Campbell was a 1973 graduate of Scottsboro High School, attended Birmingham Southern College and joined the United States Marine Corp on Jan. 9, 1974.
While in the Corp, stationed in El Toro, California, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Expert and Good Conduct Medal.
Deacon Campbell worked 28 years for the Tennessee Valley Authority, retiring in 2009 and taking a new position at IATAN, Kansas City Power & Lights in Weston, Missouri, a private utility company and retired again in 2015.
Deacon Campbell loved the Lord and was devoted to his Oak Valley Church family in any capacity he could serve.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Albert Abernathy and stepmother, Ruby Campbell.
Deacon Campbell leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 32 years, Gwen Campbell; four children, Cassandra (Joey) Marshall of Morristown, Tennessee, Crandall Strong, Tia Strong (DLante Gary) of Scottsboro and Ashmond (Cale) Fitch of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Jasmine Marshall, affectionately known as POOT by her Big Daddy, Tyson Marqui Kelley, A’Laiya Reign Gary and Addison Fitch; one brother, Ronald (Cathy) Campbell of Beufort, South Carolina, two sisters, Kimberly Gonder of Rockledge, Florida and Johngeline Abernathy (Ivey) of Washington State; two sisters-in-law, Hilda Drinkard of Scottsboro and Margaret Drinkard Santiago of Gadsden and a host of nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and many friends.
Saturday, March 5, 2022, a public walkthrough begins at 11:30 a.m., at Oak Valley Baptist Church, located at 194 Hampton Road in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Adhering to COVID-19 protocol, social distancing and face coverings are required. The funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Derrick Hammond as the eulogist.
Flowers may be delivered to the church prior to the walkthrough. Interment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, at 1501 Bethel Valley, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where full military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service.
Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD, 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.