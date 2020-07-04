Sherry Sanders Bynum, 58 of Hollywood, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Webb officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Sherry is survived by her sons, William Bynum and Joshua Bynum; grandson, Bryson Bynum; sisters, Vickie (Rickey) McCollum, Debbie Gogan and Jo Ann (Phillip) Kirtland; brothers, Tony (Denise) Sanders and Bruce Sanders and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bynum; parents, Hubert and Billie Sanders and brother, Danny Sanders.