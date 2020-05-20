Herbert “Larry” Sanders, 74, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Maynor Sanders; children, Shelly (Chris) Johnson and Amanda Sanders Jones; grandchildren, Brenly Sanders and Grace Jones; brother, Benford Sanders and other beloved family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert “Buck” and Pearl Bellomy Sanders and grandparents, Herbert “Hub” and Tressie Sanders and Sam and Lena Bellomy.
An in-person memorial service celebrating Larry’s life will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 2 p.m., at The Well Scottsboro with Pastor Greg DeVries officiating.
Graveside service will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend. Due to present environmental concerns, no visitation will be held; however, for those who prefer not to attend in person, the service will also be live-streamed on Facebook at The Well Scottsboro and Rudder Funeral Home.
It would be Larry’s wishes that any remembrances be made to The Well Scottsboro or Outreach Ministries of Alabama, in Valhermosa Springs.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.