Emma Inez Dehart Nutting, 55 of Flat Rock, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital following an extended illness.
Emma was a native of Jackson County. She was a preschool teacher at Riverside Children’s Center and a home maker. Emma was a member of Caperton’s Chapel Baptist Church in Flat Rock.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 11. 2020 at Lewis Cemetery in Flat Rock with David Marona officiating.
Emma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Lindsey Nutting; two granddaughters, Lauren Westbrook and Emily Nutting; sisters, Virginia Gail Dehart and Lynnette Ernestine Dehart Keeney; stepfather, Ralph Long and several nieces and nephews.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband, William Fredrick Nutting; her parents, Eloise and Jesse Donald Dehart and her stepfather, Joe Morrison.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to CASA of Jackson County, 250 S. Broad Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Online condolences may be left at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.