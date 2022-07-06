Ina Johnson Wells King, 97 of Scottsboro, known to most everyone as “Maw Maw” spend 97 years with her family and friends and entered into Heavenly Home Friday, July 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel.
She shared with us her love on numerous pieces of hand embroidered linens.
She is survived by her daughter, Virgina (Walt) Cargile; sons, Rex (Marie) Wells and Jimmy Wells; daughters, Charlotte (Rick) McDowell and Frances Culpepper; granddaughters, Deanna (Delane) Griffin and Stacey Coward; grandsons, Jason Dixson, Jonathan (Jenna) Bell and Dereck (Renee) Culpepper; great granddaughters, Jade (Brandon) Buford, Keshia Bowman, Brittni Holcomb and Rhiley Dixson; great grandsons, Chase Griffin, Butler Bell, Parker Bell, Noah Dixson, Hayden Otinger and Cross Culpepper and several great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 11 siblings, along with a special daughter, Carolyn Noles.