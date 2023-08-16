Annette Maples McGee, age 63 of Paint Rock, Alabama passed away Saturday, Aug.12, 2023 at her son’s home in Rossville, Georgia.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Aug.15, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Paint Rock Cemetery.
Mrs. McGee is survived by her son, Robert J. McGee II (Gabbie); grandchildren, R.J. McGee, Brayden McGee, Logan McGee, Ella Mullis, Max McGee, Kayleigh Hodge, and Kyndell Hodge; brother, Blanton Maples (Linda); nephews, Daniel Maples (Kristen) and Jason Maples; great nieces, Chelsea Maples and Lily Maples; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby McGee; and parents, Howard and Alice M. Maples.