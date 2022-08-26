Berta Russell Taylor, formerly of Scottsboro and Section, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Birmingham, at the age of 103.
Berta Russell Taylor, formerly of Scottsboro and Section, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 in Birmingham, at the age of 103.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Taylor and son, Jerry A. Taylor.
She is survived by two grandchildren, April Taylor Spencer (Josh) and Max Taylor (Kelly); four great grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Mary Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was retired from the Jackson County School System, where she taught English and reading for many years. She was a member of Section United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be at Rudder Funeral Home, in Scottsboro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 12 p.m. at Section United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Section United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
