Johnny Lynn was born on Nov. 10, 1943 to the late Ully and Cecil Lynn. He departed his earthly life on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center, surrounded by his loved ones.
Johnny spent most of his life playing the guitar and singing in church. He always enjoyed “making music,” as he called it.
He shared his talent with many people throughout the years. He also enjoyed spending time outside working on his lawn mowers. He was always quick to help anyone in need.
He was a great son, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will surely be missed by all those who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Section Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Kirk Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.
He left behind to cherish his memory, his stepson, Billy Thompson; sister and caregiver, Reva Lewis; three brothers, Gene (Jewell) Lynn, Earl (Lisa) Lynn and C.L. (Kathy) Lynn; eight nieces and nephews; a special great niece and caregiver, DeAysha Dilliard and lifelong friend and pastor, Randall Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ully and Cecil Lynn and his wife, Bobbie Sue Lynn.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.