Horace “Sam” Woodall, 82 of Skyline, passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Sam was born in Paint Rock Valley on Oct. 14, 1939, the son of Leonard and Hattie Morris Woodall. Always a worker, Sam was a successful concrete finisher in the Jackson County area for many years.
During his spare time, he enjoyed playing poker and digging Ginseng. But above all those things, Sam was a loving father, grandfather, best friend and best provider who would help anyone at any time.
Mr. Woodall is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Jane Woodall; children, Jason Woodall (Candace) and Denise Woodall (Michael); bonus son/grandson, Jessie Dale Woodall; grandchildren, Aaron Thomas, Travis Thomas, Ethan Rorex, Taylor Woodall and Jordan Woodall; great grandchildren, Aaliyah Thomas, Kennedy Thomas, Levi Thomas, Jude Woodall and Laylah Rorex; brother, Bobby Woodall (Catherine); special friends, Steve Sims and Bubba Martin and several nieces and nephews and a whole host of friends.
Along with his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Horace Woodall Jr.; parents-in-law, Jessie and Ilene Morris; twin brother, Dorace Woodall; brothers, E.J. Woodall and Bill Woodall and sister, Mary Bailey.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sisk Cemetery in Estill Fork.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.