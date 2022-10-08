Patsy Hicks, 68 of Pisgah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s in Birmingham.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pisgah High School Cross Country team.
Patsy was an educator, teaching most of her career at Bryant Elementary School. She loved books and loved encouraging young people to read in her role as a librarian and classroom teacher.
Her latest love as cross country and track. She was a major supporter of these young people and will be missed at the finish line.
She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family more than life.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Hicks of Pisgah; son, Scott Hicks (Misty) of Pisgah; sisters, Jo Haynes of Scottsboro, Sue Machen (P.D.) of Hollywood and Debbie Vines (Ken) of Birmingham; sisters-in-law, Judy Tiffin (David) and Patty Tumlin (Randy); grandchildren, Alex Hicks, Nevaeh Evans, Shayla Hicks, Abigail (Hunter) Duncan and Austin Ferguson; great grandchildren, Madalynn Duncan and Addie Duncan and special friend, Susan Peek.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Hicks; son, Nathan Hicks; parents, D.B. and Lula Talley and brother-in-law, J.R. Haynes.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerby Funeral Home.
