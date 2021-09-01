Susan Hunt Wallace, 68 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Wallace is survived by her husband, Howard Wallace; sons, Robert Shane Wallace, Travis Edward Wallace (Natalie) and Patrick Andrew Wallace; grandchildren, Victoria Terry and Gage Allen Moss; great grandchildren, Zadien Walker and Landon Walker; mother, Jean Hunt; sister, Nancy Smith and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roebuck Hunt; brothers, Charlie Hunt and Robert Hunt and daughter, Sarah Jeanene Wallace.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.