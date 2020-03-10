Keith Edward Berrong passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Friday, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Berrong was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon McGee Berrong.
He is survived by his father, Terry Berrong; brother, Michael Berrong; daughters, Destiny (Ishmael) Bibbs, Sharon Berrong and Kaylie Berrong; son, Hunter Keith Berrong; uncles, Tommy McGee, Mark McGee and Jim McGee; aunt, Janice McGee Halstead; niece, Jennifer Berrong and grandson, Liam Brooks Bibb, who was his pride and joy.
Mr. Berrong loved to hunt and Alabama football, but most importantly, his children and grandson.