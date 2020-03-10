Keith Edward Berrong passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Mr. Berrong was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon McGee Berrong.

He is survived by his father, Terry Berrong; brother, Michael Berrong; daughters, Destiny (Ishmael) Bibbs, Sharon Berrong and Kaylie Berrong; son, Hunter Keith Berrong; uncles, Tommy McGee, Mark McGee and Jim McGee; aunt, Janice McGee Halstead; niece, Jennifer Berrong and grandson, Liam Brooks Bibb, who was his pride and joy.

Mr. Berrong loved to hunt and Alabama football, but most importantly, his children and grandson.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
