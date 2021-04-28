Dortha Marie Ledbetter, 92 of Fackler, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Frasier officiating.
Mrs. Ledbetter is survived by her daughters, Nalda Dawson (Larry), Glenda Laughlin (Danny), Brenda Askew (Mark) and Sandra Webb (Johnny); sons, Doyle Ledbetter (Dawn) and Billy Ledbetter (Brenda); 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Plessie D. Ledbetter; sons, Charles Douglas Ledbetter and James Earl Gilliam; grandson, Mark D. Askew Jr.; granddaughter, Emily Beth Dawson and parents, Glen and Frances Little Centers.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.