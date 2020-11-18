Connie Lou Baker Garner, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Crestwood Medical Center.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Venable officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Garner is survived by her sons, Lee Garner (Geranda); Shane Garner (Heather) and Patrick Garner (Carrie); grandchildren, Kyle Garner, Meg Garner, Amanda Garner, Justin Garner (Jessica), Macaya Garner, Mason Garner, Ava Garner, Brynlee Garner, Chastin Corbitt, McKinley Corbitt and Karentin Corbitt; sisters, Jane Dobbins (Billy) and Diane Garner; brothers, William Baker and Ronald Baker; several nieces and nephew; friend, Rodney Corbitt and baby, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Katie and Bill Baker; sisters, Ruth Jeffery and Carol Kirtland and brothers, Carl Baker and Leon Baker.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.