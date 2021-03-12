Danny Reed, 63 of Henagar, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Waylon Miller officiating. Burial will be at Skyline Memorial Park in Monee, Illinois.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Reed is survived by his sister, Teresa (Larry) Trump; brothers, Donnie (Renee) Reed and Ray (Linda) Reed and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Reed; parents, Bill and Betty Reed; grandparents, William P. Reed and Margaret Hambrick Reed and Hubert Stephens and Betsy Stephens and several aunts and uncles.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.