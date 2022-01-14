David Harold Woodall, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Cumberland Health & Rehab.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Quinton Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Clay Cemetery in Princeton.
Mr. Woodall is survived by his wife, Alice Reichert Woodall; daughter, Tamra Woodall Maples; sons, Terrance Alan Woodall and Thomas Benton Woodall; grandchildren, Emily Berry, Brianna Berry, Sydney Strickland, Tanner Woodall, Travis Woodall, Megan Day, Chad Cooper, Bradford Woodall and Maggie Woodall; great grandchildren, Wyatt Austin and Lucy Austin; siblings, Alice Faye Woodall, Frank Woodall, Sandra DeRosa, Phyllis Woodall, Louis Woodall, Robert Woodall, Marsha Woodall and Steven Woodall and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dillard Benton Woodall; mother, Fannie Mae Woodall; son, Timothy David Woodall; sisters, Edna Powers and Carolyn Reach and brother, Michael Woodall.
Mr. Woodall owned and operated Woodall’s Kwik Stop at the foot of Skyline Mountain from 1976-2009.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.