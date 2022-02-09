Samuel Chase Epps, of Scottsboro, went to be with his Lord on Feb. 5, 2022 at the age of 44.
Chase leaves behind the love of his life, Maria Moffatt Epps. They were married on Sept. 2, 2006. He was a devoted dad to Ellie (13), Regan (12) and Julia (9).
Chase leaves behind his loving parents, Joe and Jody Epps of Lake Jackson, Texas and younger brother, Morgan Epps (wife, Autumn and daughter, Gwendolyn).
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Chase was raised in Lake Jackson, just south of Houston, on a street of all boys. This set the tone for the friendships that Chase would make and keep throughout his life.
Chase loved people, and they loved him. He was known as a man of integrity, passion, a man’s man and an amazing leader who had a heart for the Lord and love for his family.
The adjectives to describe his life are numerous, and God created Chase with the ability to view each person uniquely, see their potential and help them achieve it. He had a huge heart for ministry and telling others the Gospel of Jesus.
He was also an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing this passion with his girls. Chase spent over 20 years in ministry which became his life’s work. The last five years, he served as executive director at Maranatha Camp and Conference Center in Scottsboro.
Chase ADORED his family. His goal was to always make sure his wife and girls knew they were loved and protected.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Camp Maranatha, 1092 Jeffery Road in Scottsboro. The service will be held outdoors and on natural grass. Please dress for weather and comfort. The service will also be live streamed.
“His Lord said to him, Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.” Matthew 25:23.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.