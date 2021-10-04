Charles Raymond Bradford, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Charles attended Goose Pond Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Bradford is survived by his half-sister, Dana Carol Bradford; uncle, Earl Bradford and cousins, Danny Bradford, Steve Bradford, Jim Bradford and Mike Bradford.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marie Bradford; brothers, David Joe Bradford, Dickie Ray Bradford and Danny Lynn Bradford and sister, Darla Thomas.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.