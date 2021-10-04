Charles Raymond Bradford, 71 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Charles attended Goose Pond Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Mr. Bradford is survived by his half-sister, Dana Carol Bradford; uncle, Earl Bradford and cousins, Danny Bradford, Steve Bradford, Jim Bradford and Mike Bradford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marie Bradford; brothers, David Joe Bradford, Dickie Ray Bradford and Danny Lynn Bradford and sister, Darla Thomas.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

Service information

Oct 4
Visitation
Monday, October 4, 2021
5:00PM-8:00PM
Scottsboro Funeral Home
1502 County Park Road
Scottsboro, AL 35769
Oct 5
Graveside Service
Tuesday, October 5, 2021
3:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
210 South Cedar Hill Drive
Scottsboro, AL 35768
