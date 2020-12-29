Karen Kirkland Bradford, 63 of Scottsboro, passed away at home on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She had survived seven years with pancreatic cancer when the Lord called her home. Karen worked at Mead/WestRock for 38 years.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Karen is survived by her husband and best friend, Ben Bradford Jr.; parents, Wayne and Norma Kirkland; brother, Mike (Karen) Kirkland; three nieces, Casey Mayes, Makalea Kirkland and Karah Kirkland and four special friends, Laura Timberlake, Angie Settles, Diane Huffman and Charlene Warr.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nels and Alida Falk and Clifford and Joe Kirkland. Also preceded in death by all the special dogs and cats Karen has loved so much, they are all waiting at the rainbow bridge for a special reunion with her.
Ben was the best husband ever and he always took such great care of Karen. Ben always said, “If I could turn back time to when we were kids, I would have ran away from home just so I could play with you.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Spay and Neuter for Jackson County, P.O. Box 972, Scottsboro, AL 35768 (Sissy Karen knows all about this place) or Scottsboro Jackson County Animal Shelter, 210 Abby Lane, Scottsboro, AL 35769.
