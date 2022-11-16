Donald Carlo Graham, 95 of Fackler, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He came to Scottsboro with Burlington Industries and then went to Allison Wholesale until he retired.
Mr. Graham was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of Scottsboro United Methodist Church and Faith Covenant Church of God.
He was an avid sports fan. He played basketball and baseball for the University of Tennessee and continued refereeing all across Jackson County until his late 70’s.
He was an avid reader and active in his church including leadership roles and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed golf and fishing.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Brett Hogland and Rev. Steve Screws officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Velma Durham Graham; daughter, Nancy Graham; son, Steve Graham (Melinda); stepson, Harward Durham (Beverly); brother, Dale Graham; sister-in-law, Peggy Courtney; seven grandchildren, Danielle Graham, Victoria Graham, Graham Skelton, Collen Skelton, Cody Durham (Taylor), Catherine Durham and Colton Durham and niece and nephew, Margaret Jane Willoughby and Dale Courtney.
He was preceded in death by his son, Russell Graham; parents, Roy and Hattie Tate Graham and brothers, Earl Graham and Larry Graham.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
