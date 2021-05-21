“Buddy” Phillip W. Bell, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Born and raised in Huntsville, Buddy graduated from Butler High School in 1961. Following high school, he entered the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska.
After his service, he worked for the US Postal Service in Huntsville. He began a career in the car business, and he lived primarily in North Alabama, Huntsville, Florence and Scottsboro. He retired from Harbin Automotive.
Buddy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family, who will miss his hugs, big smile and quick sense of humor. He was an avid fisherman just like his daddy before him. A day on the lake was where he was closest to the Lord.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Lovett officiating. Pallbearers were Chad Smith, Mark Hyatt, Tommy Womack, Bobby Stiles, Tanner Harbin, Win Harbin and Mark Haswell. Honorary pallbearer was Butch Bell. Burial followed the funeral at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Jane Bell; daughters, Jennifer Bell Smith (Chad) and Jodi Bell Adkins; grandchildren, Baylie Bell Hyatt (Mark), Jenna Elizabeth Adkins, Kali Grider Smith, Belle Elizabeth Smith and Blaire Emmerson Smith; great grandchild, Norah Jane Smith and sisters, Debbie Bell and Linda Brisbane (John).
He was preceded in death by his son, Corey Hamilton Bell and parents, Hamp and Beatrice Bell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Scottsboro High School Fishing Team, “The Bass Cats,” in memory of Buddy Bell, 25053 John T. Reid Pkwy, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.