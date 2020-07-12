Margaret “Maggie” Jarrell, 77 of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence.
Maggie was born in Scottsboro on Oct. 8, 1942, the daughter of James Edward Cline Sr. and Bernie Lee Gamble Cline. A longtime resident of Scottsboro, she has resided in Huntsville the last few years.
She spent many years working in Scottsboro at Maples, Burlington, Polytech, Hallmark and Halstead. She also dedicated many hours to the rec department, as well as being a member of Friendship Lodge.
Maggie enjoyed cards and bingo, but most especially, she loved her husband of 62 years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert “Jody” Gamble officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
Mrs. Jarrell is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ray Jarrell; sons, Danny Lee Jarrell (Suzanne) and Charles David Jarrell (Anita); grandchildren, Daniel Christopher Jarrell (Tracey), Stephen David Jarrell (Kelly), Kenneth Winston Jarrell (Erica) and Jessica Lee Jarrell Mumphrey (Hunter); 13 great grandchildren; sister, Louise Cline Kirby (Gene) and several nephews and a niece.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.