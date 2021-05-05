Lisa Allen, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Donna King officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Ms. Allen is survived by her two sons, Derek Covington (Chase) and David Covington (Jessica); grandson, Jackson Covington; mother, Pearleen Allen; brothers, Tim Allen (Arlene) and Mike Allen; niece and nephew, Mia Allen and Nathan Allen and great niece and nephew, Bentley Allen and Keyton Allen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mack Allen and nephews, Paul Allen and Zachary Allen.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.