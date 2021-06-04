Dorothy Jewell Allen passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2021 at the age of 95, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. She was well loved by her family and friends.
She was born in Hollywood on May 15, 1925. After traveling all over the U.S. and other countries, in 1998 she and Ray moved to Fallbrook, California to be closer to family.
A military wife for over 25 years, she was a strong woman, caring for her children on her own while Ray was serving his country.
She loved children, which definitely showed when her grandchildren and great grandchildren were born. She had a passion for cooking, sewing and gardening. Although in a better place, she will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James and Priscilla Matthews; her husband, Ray; sons, Samuel and Jerry Allen; sisters, Leola Pritchett and Mildred Brewster; brothers, Robert, Herman, Marvin and Benjamin Matthews and grandson, Jonathan Allen.
She is survived by her daughter, Melvina Williams; daughter-in-law, Iris Allen; grandchildren, Christy (Hans) Molenkamp, Karen Williams, James and Joseph Allen and Jared Park; sister, Bernice Baty; grandsons, Nathan and Ian Molenkamp and Fredrick and Thomas Allen-Hobe and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy’s memorial service will be held on June 7, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with service at 2 p.m. If you have a memory to share there will be time during the service for you to speak. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Alzheimer’s Foundation.
