Pamela S. Wilhelm, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Huntsville.
She is survived by her mother, Delores J. Wilhelm; sister, Lynda Harding; sister-in-law, Leshia Wilhelm; nephews, Matt (Emily) Harding and Blake (Haley) Wilhelm; great nieces, Avery Kate Harding and Mary Laurence Wilhelm and great nephew, Hudson Harding.
She was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Wilhelm and brother, Randy Wilhelm.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro with Pastor D.J. Smith officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
