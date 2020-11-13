Jack Foster Rudder, 75 of Hollywood, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Rudder; son, Jon H. (Wanda) Rudder; granddaughter, Katy Chase and three stepsons, Nathan Fortenberry, Warren Mason and Tony Blackwell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Ellen Rudder and daughter, Amanda Rudder.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Burial will follow at Stevenson City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 12-1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at rudderfuneralhomes.com.