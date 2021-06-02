Roy Richard Kennedy, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Kennedy is survived by his wife, Stella Kennedy; three daughters, Tracy Ann Kennedy, Chrystal Gail Shavers and Tonya Sueann Kennedy; son, Richard Darrell Kennedy; sister, Dorothy Pugh; brothers, Jimmy Leon Kennedy and John William Kennedy; grandchildren, Sara Nicole Esslinger, Hailey Gabrielle Kennedy, Ashton Matthew Kennedy, Lindsey Nicole Shavers and Hailey Nicole Edgeworth and great grandchildren, Noah Eugene Esslinger and Savannah Rose Bench.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.