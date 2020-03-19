Donna Jean Pinkston, 60 of Scottsboro, passed away on March 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on March 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Gant Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 3:24 pm
