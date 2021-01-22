Patricia Williams, 65 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Randall Hastings officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Phillip Williams; children, Angela Cardwell of Scottsboro, Mandy Darji of Huntsville, Gary Chambless of Scottsboro, Greg (Trish) Williams of Blountsville and Jeremy (Charity) Williams of Blountsville; 16 grandchildren; sisters, Martha (Robert) Smith of Section, Marie (Wes) Grimstad of Scottsboro and Michelle (Bo) Venable of Scottsboro; two nieces and her beloved dog, Max.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary Bryant and grandparents, LD and Nelly Boozer.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.