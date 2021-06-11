Robert Leon Stubblefield, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Duaine Griggs officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 2-3 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens prior to graveside services.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his son, Stacy Stubblefield (Jacken); daughter, Monica Stubblefield (Ben); grandchildren, Andrew Stubblefield, Kathryn Stubblefield and Ella Kate Hogan; two sisters, Margaret Bellomy and Nancy Franks; brother-in-law, Rabon Kay; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Stubblefield, Helen Stubblefield and Toni Stubblefield and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reginda Stubblefield; parents, Arble and Gladys Stubblefield; brothers, Ben Stubblefield, Jeff Stubblefield and AR Stubblefield and sister, Rosie Barnes.
Leon was a devoted husband, loving father, caring grandfather and loyal friend. His quiet demeanor spoke loudly through his servant heart and faith-filled actions to those around him. He was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church and proud United States Army veteran.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Trinity Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.