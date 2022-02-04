Sue Haynes McCutchen, 72, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Harmony Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mrs. McCutchen is survived by sons, Kenon (Michele) McCutchen and Bryan McCutchen; grandchildren, Brandy (Tyler) Robbins and Kerri (Matt) Hyatt and great grandchildren, Wade, Jonatt, Sydey and Kason.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Tressie Haynes; husband, Cleburn McCutchen and daughter-in-law, Dee McCutchen.
