Gregory Zane Posey, 45 of Princeton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Cremation services were provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Updated: November 25, 2020 @ 9:48 am
