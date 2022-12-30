J Edgar Arnold. Husband of Carolyn Arnold, of Summerville and a resident of the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Dec. 25, 2022.
The oldest child of William Forrest Arnold and Edna Claytor Arnold, he was born Feb. 4, 1937 in Larkinsville. Ed graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1955.
He was Co-Captain of the Wildcats football team. Ed was a huge Alabama Roll Tide fan. Attended Florence Teachers College in Drafting. Joined the U.S. Army and served in the tank division. He worked in several fields including insurance, construction and sales. He worked 10 years for Revere Cooper & Brass in Scottsboro.
Moved from Alabama to South Carolina in 1979 to work for Alumax, Goose Creek and met the love of his life. They celebrated 42 years together. Ed retired from Alcoa after 20 years. He had an engineering mind and could do anything; always inventing things to make life better. Ed had two patents concerning the aluminum industry in his name. He received several certificates for business courses from USC.
He was a Boy Scout Leader for Pack 267 in Scottsboro, walked the Appalachian trail and received many certifications for his leadership. Ed was a member of Old Fort Baptist Church where he was an usher for 15 years. He moved his membership to Ridgeville Baptist Church in 2020. Ed was an honorable Christian man and a wonderful husband and father. He was also a member of the Charleston Elk Lodge #242 for 35 years, a member of the NRA for 22 years, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans General Ellison Capers Camp #1212 in Moncks Corner for 22 years and a life member (60 years) of the Masons Old Fort Lodge #420 in Summerville.
Ed worked as poll manager and clerk for the Dorchester County Election Committee for 14 years. He was a real cowboy (a horse whisperer), riding, rodeoing, training horses, teaching riding and rounding up cattle. He also played golf and participated in many tournaments and attended several Masters Golf tournaments in Augusta. He and Carolyn traveled to England, Scotland, Ireland, Greece, Italy, France, Turkey, Israel, Norway, British Columbia, Canada, and Mexico, lived in Australia, cruised to Hawaii, British Isles, the Mediterranean, Bermuda, Jamaica as well as all over the USA from Alaska to Maine.
Survivors in addition to his wife, Carolyn, are one son: Howard Arnold (Vickie) of Oakridge, Tennessee; three daughters, Tiffiany Gray (Mark) of Mason, Texas, Robin Walker (William) of Salisbury, North Carolina, and India Lacasse (Michael) of Hillsboro, New Hampshire. Seven grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two sisters: Bettye Ewing (Ray) of Winchester, Virginia and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Arnold and his mother, Edna C. Claytor.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 3 p.m., at Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, Georgia. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery.
If you wish to donate, memorials may be made to Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488 or Alzheimer’s Association, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Charleston, SC 29407.1.